Caines under fire over driving incident

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

The Minister of National Security came under fire yesterday after a video showed him driving his government car while a motorcyclist held on to it. Wayne Caines defended his actions and posted online that he had tried to stop the rider who talked to him through his car window. The footage...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Minister under fire for driving incident

Caines delivers ultimate safety net

Motorcyclist dies after truck collision

Motorcyclist dies after truck collision

Motorcyclist hurt in collision

Motorcyclist hurt in collision

Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Marathon effort by siblings

BNG To Host Art Activities During Mid-Term Break

Xaymaca Pop Up Lyme...great!

Cosi fan tutte this Saturday at Carib 5

Peter Rabbit | Nature runs wild

Paul, Apostle of Christ | Their faith challenged an empire

Tomb Raider | Her legend begins now!

SPORTS more
Bermuda’s Carifta Swimming Team Announced

Sport Scoreboard, March 28, 2018

Another clean sheet for Trott

Goodison takes early lead

Wells in fierce battle for start

Simons has high hopes for jumpers in Bahamas

Youth Cup finals on Saturday

POLITICS more
ABEC pleased with election day processes

ICC will meet with PMs if Cameron is present

Jabloteh U-16s, U-18s keep flowing

Introducing your new ministers!

'Macaroni' has found the formula!

A confident prime minister and a growing economy

Political ploy

BUSINESS more
Ocil posts 6.8m profit in challenging year

Technology a priority for Bermuda CROs

Bermuda drops in financial centre rankings

Last orders at Victoria Grill and Rumbar

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 27 2018

Blue Capital Declares $0.0186 Dividend

Share Transaction At Somers Limited

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Jamaica Parliament approves extension of state of public emergency

Marathon effort by siblings

Police hunting mystery Hatton Garden raider known as 'Basil' arrest man after north London raid

Anti-Kremlin roll call is weak

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati hands herself in to police in Scotland

Easter Monday at the races excitement

Editorial: An unwillingness to act

RELATED STORIES
Minister under fire for driving incident

Caines delivers ultimate safety net

Motorcyclist dies after truck collision

Motorcyclist dies after truck collision

Motorcyclist hurt in collision

Motorcyclist hurt in collision

Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Hack Ethics: I appreciate Hack Ethics for helping me recover my stolen funds 750,000 GBP from Binary Brokers within 24 hours. Contact him - hackethics008@gmail.com to help you for any desired Hacking Services....

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...