Senate approves early retirement programme

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

THE Senate on Friday approved the Pensions Public Service Special Early Retirement Programme Order 2018 Resolution.The Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP) is a voluntary separation initiative that allows public sector employees, aged 50 to 59, under the non-contributory Government...read more

