Reid sees increased collaboration in 2018/19 budget

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

MINISTER of Education, Youth and Information Senator Ruel Reid says he welcomes the increased level of collaboration between government ministries demonstrated in the 2018/2019 budget.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Senate approves budget

Senate approves Appropriation Bill - This is a prosperity budget for the people of Jamaica, says Reid

Senate approves Appropriation Act

Gov't invests $16.7b in infrastructure development

Roadworks are main route to economic growth

Briefing | Scrutinising the budgetary expenditure for the 2018-2019 fiscal year

Scrutinising the budgetary expenditure for the - 2018-2019 fiscal year



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Buju On Hold

Harmonizers doused with soca, comedy

Raddy Rich freed of fraud charges

Etana rules Billboard with Reggae Forever

Chance puts heat on Heineken

Regency Carnival to wrap Road March 2018

Jamaica's BATV to expand regionally

SPORTS more
Yello forms partnership with CPL

This Day in History — March -28

Antiguans arrested after ganja seized at NMIA

UDCA AGM set for April 07

Team Guyana claim Al Sport and Tour Promotions Windball title

Pele FC Alumini Corp. to host 2-day Youth Development Programme – National Library to receive computers and books

National Under-19 Females depart for Trinidad

POLITICS more
Introducing your new ministers!

'Macaroni' has found the formula!

A confident prime minister and a growing economy

Political ploy

Omission

Re-Registration Exercise, I.C.J. Campaign Take Significant Funding Cuts

UDCA AGM set for April 07

BUSINESS more
A confident prime minister and a growing economy

In Ivory Coast, 'drone academy' offers youth the chance to soar

Viagra turns 20: chronicle of a global success

Remington bankruptcy shows depth of US gun slump

US$1-bn World Bank loan to help Ivory Coast end raw deal on cocoa, cashews

South Africa dodges new junk rating as Moody's ups outlook

Zuckerberg turns down British MPs for data privacy grilling

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Remington bankruptcy shows depth of US gun slump

Teenager fined $200,000 for illegal gun

New Cabinet members sworn in

Gun, ammo seized in Duhaney Park; man arrested

Global mental health conference to offer solution to crime

Manchester police chief points to emerging crime trends worry

Shoot-out disrupts evening traffic

RELATED STORIES
Senate approves budget

Senate approves Appropriation Bill - This is a prosperity budget for the people of Jamaica, says Reid

Senate approves Appropriation Act

Gov't invests $16.7b in infrastructure development

Roadworks are main route to economic growth

Briefing | Scrutinising the budgetary expenditure for the 2018-2019 fiscal year

Scrutinising the budgetary expenditure for the - 2018-2019 fiscal year

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...