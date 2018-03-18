HBO is Back; Reps Haggle with Local Operators on Fees for Content

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

But that is not the only issue that subscribers are facing. The other whammy is the copyright issues. At news time tonight, representatives of twenty-eight cable companies from across the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cable Operators Ask For Data Tax Ease, But Is It Too Late?

HBO Demands Copyright Compliance from Cable Operators

Jordan

Mom Pleads for Help to Solve Disappearance of Son, Jamal Humes

B.D.F. Soldier Charged for a Mischievous Act

Lord’s Bank Man Riddled by Bullets

2 San Pedro tour guides charged for attempting to corrupt a police officer



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cosi fan tutte this Saturday at Carib 5

Peter Rabbit | Nature runs wild

Paul, Apostle of Christ | Their faith challenged an empire

Tomb Raider | Her legend begins now!

100 LIVE features '90s dancehall tonight

Etana surges to top spot - 'Chronology' re-enters listing at number eight

Reggae Sumfest announces 2018 line-up - Early-bird tickets available until March 31 at ReggaeSumfest.com

SPORTS more
Tomb Raider | Her legend begins now!

Team Jamaica Bickle calls for more support

TG's Edwards wary of Waterhouse - Jackie Bell KO semis on at Constant Spring

Ja eyes World Under-20 - The island is open for business, says Grange

Yello forms partnership with CPL

This Day in History — March -28

Antiguans arrested after ganja seized at NMIA

POLITICS more
Introducing your new ministers!

'Macaroni' has found the formula!

A confident prime minister and a growing economy

Political ploy

Omission

Re-Registration Exercise, I.C.J. Campaign Take Significant Funding Cuts

UDCA AGM set for April 07

BUSINESS more
A confident prime minister and a growing economy

In Ivory Coast, 'drone academy' offers youth the chance to soar

Viagra turns 20: chronicle of a global success

Remington bankruptcy shows depth of US gun slump

US$1-bn World Bank loan to help Ivory Coast end raw deal on cocoa, cashews

South Africa dodges new junk rating as Moody's ups outlook

Zuckerberg turns down British MPs for data privacy grilling

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Death of “robbers” on seawall….“Eyewitness” saw men shot from two and half ball field away

Paul, Apostle of Christ | Their faith challenged an empire

Remington bankruptcy shows depth of US gun slump

Teenager fined $200,000 for illegal gun

New Cabinet members sworn in

Gun, ammo seized in Duhaney Park; man arrested

Global mental health conference to offer solution to crime

RELATED STORIES
Cable Operators Ask For Data Tax Ease, But Is It Too Late?

HBO Demands Copyright Compliance from Cable Operators

Jordan

Mom Pleads for Help to Solve Disappearance of Son, Jamal Humes

B.D.F. Soldier Charged for a Mischievous Act

Lord’s Bank Man Riddled by Bullets

2 San Pedro tour guides charged for attempting to corrupt a police officer

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...