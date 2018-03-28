David Bowie statue vandalised within 24 hours of unveiling

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

David Bowie statue vandalised within 24 hours of unveiling ALL SECTIONS More David Bowie statue vandalised within 24 hours of unveiling A volunteer cleans off some of the graffiti Credit: Paul Grover 28 March 2018 12:31am A statue of singer David Bowie was vandalised only . Hundreds of people...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 27 March 2018

Giant Russian TV tower demolished ahead of 2018 World Cup

UN under fire for giving Russia coordinates of Syrian hospitals in 'high-risk' strategy to stop attacks

Pictures of the Day: 24 March 2018

Medieval graffiti uncovered in Hampshire church sheds new light on years after Black Death

India's Modi warns against statue vandalism after crowds topple Lenin figures 

Margaret Thatcher statue in Parliament Square blocked over fears it would be vandalised



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Silent Morning is in Jamaica’s Carnival 2018

Screechie joins track and field excitement

High-energy performances at 'Up to the Line'

DSE boss makes successful first step into soca

Patrons to go down memory lane at 100 Live

Warrior King finds 'Virtuous Woman' on a plane

FLOW Party Zone added to Champs vibe

SPORTS more
Goodison Takes Moth World Championship Lead

O-Wrap: Antiguan football officials arrested for drugs... ZOSOs reap success... MOCA probes telemarketing company

Bermuda face Guyana, Barbados and Surinam

Legend Richards says World Cup place will boost Windies cricket

Antiguan Football Officials Arrested In Kingston On Drug Charges

CONCACAF: Bermuda Drawn In Group E

Local riders in World Jumping Challenge final

POLITICS more
Haiti installs leaders of reborn army

JAMAICA-POLITICS-Opposition Leader dismisses Cabinet re-shuffle

ABEC rejects Lovell’s claim

Please, don't betray us again, politicians

Immigrants at center of partisan brawl over US census

Ministers take new seats in Parliament

Trump's tough trade moves could backfire in Trump country

BUSINESS more
‘Seek Financing Options For Continuing Work’

Appleby Promotes Five In Bermuda Office

Butterfield shares fall by 1

Inflation rate falls to 1.6

Consumer Price Index: Inflation Decreased 0.3%

BLDC: Energy Facility & Cargo Port Projects

Abir hires Williams as director of policy

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
St Catherine North State of Public Emergency extended to July 3

O-Wrap: Antiguan football officials arrested for drugs... ZOSOs reap success... MOCA probes telemarketing company

Police seeking victim in downtown Kingston robbery

Contractor charged with attempted murder

Police identify man killed in River van stand

UPDATE: Woman’s body found in burnt area

Shot man identified

RELATED STORIES
Pictures of the Day: 27 March 2018

Giant Russian TV tower demolished ahead of 2018 World Cup

UN under fire for giving Russia coordinates of Syrian hospitals in 'high-risk' strategy to stop attacks

Pictures of the Day: 24 March 2018

Medieval graffiti uncovered in Hampshire church sheds new light on years after Black Death

India's Modi warns against statue vandalism after crowds topple Lenin figures 

Margaret Thatcher statue in Parliament Square blocked over fears it would be vandalised

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
prudent hackers: Hello friends, do you see difficulties in your academic performance on your bad grades? Do you go through emotional mistrust and do you want to know the status of your spouse by hacking into his /...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...