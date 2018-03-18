Event helps people find jobs

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

Hundreds of hopeful applicants attended an event that aimed to put 100 islanders to work. Job hunters descended on the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church yesterday to meet representatives from dozens of local firms in need of employees. It was part of the 100 Jobs initiative unveiled by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Event helps islanders find jobs

Event looks to help 100 islanders find jobs

Seventh-day Adventists to host lunch

Church holds festive lunch for community

Global Atlantic Re donates to food programme

Vital feeding programme receives 10,000

Adventists, CableVision unite to host a Christmas lunch for needy families



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dont assume you have it covered

Bermuda beat my island love affair

Contemporary Art Experience At Casemates

Carnival costume store opens in Hamilton

Words of wisdom from Blaze Mob

JBSB enters quarter-finals

Destra moves the masses

SPORTS more
Two Antiguan football officials arrested in NMIA drug bust

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel on track with restoration service after Hurricane Maria

FEI World Jumping Challenge Finals On Saturday

FEI World Jumping Challenge Finals On Saturday

Freisenbruch-Meyer Continental League Results

Sport Scoreboard, March 27, 2018

Local riders in Devonshire final stage

POLITICS more
Approval and mixed reactions to Cabinet changes in Jamaica

UPP lone successful candidate appointed Antigua Opposition leader

Video: Boris Johnson On Bermuda & DPA Bill

Todd the ‘right man’ to choose

Wickham: Lovell’s absence from senate a good thing

McCain to release 'no-holds-barred' verdict on Trump

Approval and Mixed reactions to Cabinet changes

BUSINESS more
32 People Secure Jobs At Employment Fair

Spring Garden closes after 20 years

Video: Jason Sukdeo & Rev Brown At Summit

Video: Jason Sukdeo & Rev Brown At Summit

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel on track with restoration service after Hurricane Maria

Make your own tailwind

Blockchain insurance group incorporates

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Two Antiguan football officials arrested in NMIA drug bust

Italy puts prisoners to work cleaning up long-neglected parks and gardens

Stabbing in River terminal, one dead

Bermuda beat my island love affair

Man charged with murder of Laura Springer

Two wanted by police

Deposed Catalan minister Clara Ponsati 'to hand herself in to Scottish police'

RELATED STORIES
Event helps islanders find jobs

Event looks to help 100 islanders find jobs

Seventh-day Adventists to host lunch

Church holds festive lunch for community

Global Atlantic Re donates to food programme

Vital feeding programme receives 10,000

Adventists, CableVision unite to host a Christmas lunch for needy families

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Doyle’s solution: Develop Crane Beach
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

OJT racks up $217m bill in 2010
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Errazuriz lands feature
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Bajans looking to seal series against Bermuda
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Trio remanded on drug, ammunition charges
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Richards wins Alabama 400m
ROSEMARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Nurses against polyclinic shifts
MARY: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Solar farm ‘saving millions’
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...

Doyle’s solution: Develop Crane Beach
isabella: Have you guys checked out this guy cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com dude’s a Great successful hacker, involved with cloning phones,hacked into my ex’s gmail and facbook, what let me knowing...