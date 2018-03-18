Chewstick to plant trees on harbour islands

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

The Chewstick Foundation is to plant trees on Ports and Darrells Islands as part of its Retreat Programme for 2018 this weekend. The creative arts charity will also donate benches built on a retreat last year to Paget Island. Chewsticks Deidra Lee Bean said It is all in keeping with the notion...read more

