Largest evacuation out of Syria's Ghouta as Syrian rebels give up fight

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

Faylaq al-Rahman spokesman Wael Alwan has said as many as 30,000 people could be evacuated in all. President Bashar al-Assad has used such evacuation agreements to recover swathes of territory since the uprising against his rule began seven years ago this month. They have usually begun with the...read more

