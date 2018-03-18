Delay to opening of Washington office

Royal Gazette - Saturday, March 18, 2018

The reopening of Bermudas office in Washington DC has been delayed because of increasing threats from the European Union, the Senate heard yesterday. Vance Campbell, a senator for the Progressive Labour Party, said the island had to increase its representation in Brussels and would be...read more

