Royal Caribbean picks up world's largest cruise ship

Jamaica Observer - Friday, March 18, 2018

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AFP) â French shipbuilder STX handed over the world's biggest cruiseliner, the Symphony of the Seas, to US giant Royal Caribbean International on Friday ahead of its maiden voyage in the Mediterranean.The ship, which weighs 228,000 tonnes, is at 362 metres (1,188...read more

