Stable power as Kwakwani gets new power generators

Kaieteur News - Friday, March 18, 2018

Â  Residents of Kwakwani are now benefiting from improved electricity supply thanks to the commissioning of two new engines by the Kwakwani Utilities Inc (KUI). A simple ceremony commissioning the two new 260 kilowatts engines was held at the power station this week. The new sets more than...read more

