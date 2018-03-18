Weather Update: Cold front just west of Jamaica

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, March 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has reported that there is currently a cold front just to the west of Jamaica and it is expected to linger for the next few days.With this, periods of showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorm activity should be expected...read more

