French-Canadian student group attends classes at Ardenne

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

A group of 25 French-Canadian high school students from Polyvalente La Samere in Quebec are scheduled to leave the island today after spending three weeks attending classes at Ardenne High School in St Andrew.The group, accompanied by three...read more

