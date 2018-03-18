Teachers Say No to Return of John Saldivar

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

The Belize National Teachers Union today spoke about the new Ministry of National Security. The union says it is not happy with the appointment of John Saldivar.Â  The B.N.T.U. says [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. Heads Back to Belmopan on Budget Debate Day

B.N.T.U. Demands Politicians Adhere to Rules

B.N.T.U. Says Education Minister “Feigning Ignorance” on Convention Interference

B.N.T.U. Maintains Stance on Christmas Vacation

Deputy P.M. sober in analysing Saldivar’s fall from grace

Teachers Prepare for B.N.T.U. March

B.N.T.U. against Saldivar’s union-busting tactic



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Bionic Wolves’ roar as Lego queens

Bionic Wolves roar as Lego queens

Victor Scott Students To Hold Violin Concert

PHOTOS: Social media frenzy after Beyonce, Jay Z spotted in Kingston

JayLynn Hines Wins Quest Song Contest

Sean Paul on Good Morning America tomorrow

New events for Oistins Fish Festival

SPORTS more
Neal, Thomas shine at Central Games

Three champions crowned in CYF

Eastmond takes Sando Extravaganza feature

Brown double snatches late win for Jabloteh U-18s

Champs QPCC start with win

‘Bionic Wolves’ roar as Lego queens

51 T&T athletes heading to C’wealth Games

POLITICS more
Brown double snatches late win for Jabloteh U-18s

2 Ministers, 2 C.E.O.’s for National Security

Nat’l Assembly Should Decide on Public Emergency

Cordel Hyde Says Parents Must Step Up Now

#BudgetDebate2018: HAJ expected to make $800-m profit

Trump tries to steady Republican nerves ahead of election

#BudgetDebate2018: Gov't to support plastic bottle return system

BUSINESS more
ANSA Merchant profit flat at $314m

Benoit heads new Tobago Chamber

Guardian ad wins ADDY Gold

Volume leader JMMB down by $0.05

Liat aircraft wet leased for airbridge

G.S.T. Tax Bites ‘Stupid’

Social workers ‘more than about handouts’

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Brown double snatches late win for Jabloteh U-18s

51 T&T athletes heading to C’wealth Games

Shabazz: Women to make a statement

B.N.T.U. Heads Back to Belmopan on Budget Debate Day

2 Ministers, 2 C.E.O.’s for National Security

Nat’l Assembly Should Decide on Public Emergency

Time to Counsel Hurt Southside Kids

RELATED STORIES
B.N.T.U. Heads Back to Belmopan on Budget Debate Day

B.N.T.U. Demands Politicians Adhere to Rules

B.N.T.U. Says Education Minister “Feigning Ignorance” on Convention Interference

B.N.T.U. Maintains Stance on Christmas Vacation

Deputy P.M. sober in analysing Saldivar’s fall from grace

Teachers Prepare for B.N.T.U. March

B.N.T.U. against Saldivar’s union-busting tactic

RECENT COMMENTS
After 12: PwC parties 90s style
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Elite skiers use dynamite to clear path to stranded Alps resorts
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

RECENT COMMENTS
After 12: PwC parties 90s style
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Elite skiers use dynamite to clear path to stranded Alps resorts
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...