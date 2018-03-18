JayLynn Hines Wins Quest Song Contest

Bernews - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

This yearâs Quest for the Best song competition, produced by Intense Mas and sponsored by the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs, has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JayLynn Hines Wins Quest Song Contest

Jay III is soca queen

Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

Bermudian Releases New Music Video In Kenya

ACE Awards: JayLynn Hines & Eden Richardson

Mumford, Jay-Z and Kanye nominated for six Grammys



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
JayLynn Hines Wins Quest Song Contest

Sean Paul on Good Morning America tomorrow

New events for Oistins Fish Festival

After-party only letdown - Extended fun on UWI's Ring Road

Free Entry To 2018 Ag Show For Kids & Seniors

Agathe Holowatinc To Release “Fuelled” Book

Tips to take strain out of spring cleaning

SPORTS more
Vinzie Zuill Now An FA Registered Intermediary

International Sailing Fleet For Moth Worlds

TMR Pee Wee “Have-a-Go” Cricket Wraps Up

Youth Chess Team Set To Compete In Suriname

TMR Pee Wee “Have-a-Go” Cricket Wraps Up

37 Archers Take Part In School League

Senior School Track Championships Held

POLITICS more
Hillary Clinton questions whether Cambridge Analytica helped the Russians meddle in 2016 election

Early local gov't by-election expected in Yallahs

PM speaks today in Budget Debate

PNP caretaker accuses Spencer, Government of political victimisation

CARICOM mounts Observer Mission for General Elections in Antigua and Barbuda

Trump congratulated Putin, considered summit

Slovakia's political crisis grows as president rejects proposed new government

BUSINESS more
Nerissa Golden Launches Return to Love Book Series

Diversity, Blockchain, Climate Change & More

PM speaks today in Budget Debate

Aon Benfield bolsters Bermuda team

Darroux concerned over roaming rates in OECS

LIAT reaches agreement with Caribbean Airlines to service air bridge

LIAT reaches agreement with Caribbean Airlines to service air bridge

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Dead US teen walked alone in Devonshire

Police still investigating hit-and-run

PM speaks today in Budget Debate

18-Year-Old Woman Stable In ICU After Collision

Foreign Affairs minister expresses condolences in FIU bridge collapse

Mentally ill man batters pregnant T&T woman

Cowdray Park polo estate manager killed himself after being sacked for lying on CV, inquest hears

RELATED STORIES
JayLynn Hines Wins Quest Song Contest

Jay III is soca queen

Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

Cush Evans Wins Quest For Best Soca Contest

Bermudian Releases New Music Video In Kenya

ACE Awards: JayLynn Hines & Eden Richardson

Mumford, Jay-Z and Kanye nominated for six Grammys

RECENT COMMENTS
After 12: PwC parties 90s style
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Elite skiers use dynamite to clear path to stranded Alps resorts
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

RECENT COMMENTS
After 12: PwC parties 90s style
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Elite skiers use dynamite to clear path to stranded Alps resorts
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

T&T benefits US$23.6M from CPL T20 campaign
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...