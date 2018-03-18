Sean Paul on Good Morning America tomorrow

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Sean Paul will be featured on ABC's Good Morning America tomorrow (Wednesday, March 21) to perform his latest single Mad Love with David Guetta, featuring Becky G.The single is listed in the top 10 on Spotify's UK Top Hits Playlist. The official music video was...read more

