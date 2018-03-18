Two-year-old drowns in car after it rolled into river as mother blames ‘my own stupidity’

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

Two-year-old drowns in car after it rolled into river as mother blames my own stupidity ALL SECTIONS More Two-year-old drowns in car after it rolled into river as mother blames my own stupidity Kiara Moore was found in her mother Kim Rowland's silver Mini, which had rolled into the River Teifi...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Two-year-old girl dies after being rescued from 'stolen' car found in river

Boris Johnson attempts to quell anger over Egyptian student's death

Police inspector £103k in debt 'killed his detective wife after she confronted him about finances', court hears

'My child died hungry:' mother's cries as horror of Syrian slaughter goes on

Mother of Westminster terrorist says she is 'shocked' by his actions and does not condone the attack 

‘Routine check-up’ leaves two-year-old disabled

Pre-dawn knife attack on Neal Pen Road kills Lacey Rosales, 27!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
New events for Oistins Fish Festival

After-party only letdown - Extended fun on UWI's Ring Road

Free Entry To 2018 Ag Show For Kids & Seniors

Agathe Holowatinc To Release “Fuelled” Book

Tips to take strain out of spring cleaning

Images of Astwood Park

Christophers beautiful life

SPORTS more
Vinzie Zuill Now An FA Registered Intermediary

International Sailing Fleet For Moth Worlds

TMR Pee Wee “Have-a-Go” Cricket Wraps Up

Youth Chess Team Set To Compete In Suriname

TMR Pee Wee “Have-a-Go” Cricket Wraps Up

37 Archers Take Part In School League

Senior School Track Championships Held

POLITICS more
CARICOM mounts Observer Mission for General Elections in Antigua and Barbuda

Trump congratulated Putin, considered summit

Slovakia's political crisis grows as president rejects proposed new government

Donald Trump congratulates Vladimir Putin on election win and pledges talks in ‘not too distant future’

Scammers are going to kill me

UK MPs ask Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify on data row

Scottish politicians win latest court battle over whether UK can halt Brexit

BUSINESS more
LIAT reaches agreement with Caribbean Airlines to service air bridge

LIAT reaches agreement with Caribbean Airlines to service air bridge

Everest to work with island investment firm

PartnerRe hires Schriber to leading US role

Glass Fusion Business Expands At The Mall

Proposed Legislation For Initial Coin Offerings

Keep things in perspective

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
18-Year-Old Woman Stable In ICU After Collision

Foreign Affairs minister expresses condolences in FIU bridge collapse

Mentally ill man batters pregnant T&T woman

Cowdray Park polo estate manager killed himself after being sacked for lying on CV, inquest hears

YouTube user convicted of hate crime over pet dog's 'Nazi salutes'

Higgler shot dead in Clarendon

FLA discovers gun making machine in Manchester

RELATED STORIES
Two-year-old girl dies after being rescued from 'stolen' car found in river

Boris Johnson attempts to quell anger over Egyptian student's death

Police inspector £103k in debt 'killed his detective wife after she confronted him about finances', court hears

'My child died hungry:' mother's cries as horror of Syrian slaughter goes on

Mother of Westminster terrorist says she is 'shocked' by his actions and does not condone the attack 

‘Routine check-up’ leaves two-year-old disabled

Pre-dawn knife attack on Neal Pen Road kills Lacey Rosales, 27!

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...