Branford Taitt Polyclinic to close early until further notice

Nation News - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

The Ministry of Health is advising the public that the Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael, has temporarily ceased extended opening hours to 6:30 p.m. and will close at 4:30 p.m. daily until...read more

