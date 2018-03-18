P.U.P. Issues Condemnation of K.H.M.H. “Neglect”

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

The Peopleâs United Party this afternoon condemned the Government saying the neglect of the K.H.M.H. is unacceptable. The P.U.P. states that between the period 2008 and 2014, the condition of [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
P.U.P. ready to present case for new election in San Pedro

P.U.P. Wants Old Capital Scalp; U.D.P.’s Target Orange Walk

It’s Not Politics; Says P.U.P., but Accountability and Transparency

P.U.P.’s party caucus to meet, will votes count?

Cardinal Andrews Fighting for Life in K.H.M.H.

P.U.P. Condemns House Assault on Media

P.U.P. Leader Says Video Will Be Used Against Saldivar…



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Love' cruise readies to set sail

Album saluting 'The Dead' tops Billboard

King Shark to make waves with album

Queen Ifrica does Black Woman video

Rum For Breakfast serves up vibes

Photos: BIFF Acting For Camera Workshop

Dellwood Middle School Twizy Designs Unveiled

SPORTS more
Persaud’s century, Haywood five-wkt haul guide UG to innings victory

Top Badminton players to attend training camp

Brittons Hill, Dames log first wins

Padmore, Williams final

Big bucks to tour Pakistan

Southern Games Durant snares double sprint titles

Panama women arrive for friendlies

POLITICS more
Four people, including two school children, killed

A long walk to a moral revolution

Church not a crime fighter

Caricom observing elections in Antigua

King Shark to make waves with album

P.U.P. ready to present case for new election in San Pedro

Prime Minister Announces Return of B.D.F., John Saldivar, and ‘Public Emergency Areas’

BUSINESS more
'End of an era': New York shoppers glum at Toys 'R' Us

Facebook slumps 5.0% as US stocks open lower

Butterfield shares fall 0.5

Shaw tells public sector workers to talk productivity too

Ocean Sails No Longer Partnering With Doyle

Boat-sharing app idea tops Startup Challenge

Young designer bats for entrepreneurship

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Four people, including two school children, killed

Is INDECOM a rogue commission of Parliament?

Jamaica trains Cayman immigration staff

'If I wasn't ready I wouldn't be here' Major

This Day in History — March-20

Church not a crime fighter

J'can cops recognised for apprehending alleged lottery scammers

RELATED STORIES
P.U.P. ready to present case for new election in San Pedro

P.U.P. Wants Old Capital Scalp; U.D.P.’s Target Orange Walk

It’s Not Politics; Says P.U.P., but Accountability and Transparency

P.U.P.’s party caucus to meet, will votes count?

Cardinal Andrews Fighting for Life in K.H.M.H.

P.U.P. Condemns House Assault on Media

P.U.P. Leader Says Video Will Be Used Against Saldivar…

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...