Colin Abrams: Renaissance Man seeks to open new airline

Kaieteur News - Sunday, March 18, 2018

At 6â2, some 200 pounds and a loud clear, voice, Colin Abrams, is a larger than life character from his mere physical presence. âIâm still 210 pounds,â he jokes with a friend who teases him about the padding heâs added since he first was given his United States...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Removing the layers from the great America

Coach Crandon satisfied with ‘away’ matches

BREAKING NEWS!! Police Intelligence rank fingered in ‘Sagga’ murder turns self in

Five cancer survivors share battles, honoured

Am I entitled to NIS benefits?

The words of my wife tell the story of a failed country

Minister Norton visits participants of National Goalkeeping Course… Reaffirms His Commitment To Football Development



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
2nd dose

NDTC readies for Easter performance

Ja to observe World Poetry Day

Top acts for Caribbean Village Festival

Gospel Spotlight: Prophecy leads Dean 'Churchy' Smith to music

Come to Mount Zion for free mens seminar

It was good to see some new names at the Junior Open Pairs

SPORTS more
UCC to recruit 5,000 for new associate degree programme

UWI, University of Havana deepen ties

Educational planning outfit opens at UWI

British Council, VM Foundation partner on $85-m high school programme

Graduates, start your emergency fund in your 20s!

A marriage of skills

BCB Correction

POLITICS more
Move Mark's Mic

Some bipartisan suggestions

Pence urges Pakistan to 'do more' against Taliban

May rallies party with warning to Russia

Tomlinson wants online voting talks

Phillips hails late artist Gene Pearson

PR not only for damage control

BUSINESS more
Who Am I? — My life and leadership (Part 2)

Move Mark's Mic

Some bipartisan suggestions

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites

Irish economy powered ahead in 2017

Are you adding or subtracting money? Identify your money set point

Bonds for the equity investor

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Thousands of Syrians flee raging assaults on two fronts

Some of those dangerous encounters

Angry father accused of killing mentally challenged man with concrete block

Court tosses challenge over provisions in narco/gun sentencing

More at risk youths to benefit from CSSP

Shocked Guyanese dad learns son abandoned from TT news report

GGMC closes several shops, other businesses in Puruni Landing raid

RELATED STORIES
Removing the layers from the great America

Coach Crandon satisfied with ‘away’ matches

BREAKING NEWS!! Police Intelligence rank fingered in ‘Sagga’ murder turns self in

Five cancer survivors share battles, honoured

Am I entitled to NIS benefits?

The words of my wife tell the story of a failed country

Minister Norton visits participants of National Goalkeeping Course… Reaffirms His Commitment To Football Development

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...