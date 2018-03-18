Ex-FBI deputy McCabe, Trump target, fired days before retirement

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, March 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who has endured a year of withering attacks from President Donald Trump, was fired by the Justice Department Friday just days before he was to retire."Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump rejoices at Andrew McCabe's sacking days before retirement as ex-FBI deputy head fumes

Trump willing to be questioned 'under oath' in Russia probe

Donald Trump takes aim at FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

Donald Trump denies he asked sacked FBI director James Comey to halt investigation into Michael Flynn

Gaining pace

US holds breath for high-stakes Comey hearing

Trump sees 'fast' decision over new FBI director



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gospel Spotlight: Prophecy leads Dean 'Churchy' Smith to music

Come to Mount Zion for free mens seminar

It was good to see some new names at the Junior Open Pairs

AME Church celebrates at annual conference

To err is human, to forgive is divine

Youth All-Star Festival ends on high note

Champagne Wishes promises excitement

SPORTS more
Regional Under-15 tournament a platform for future stars

2018 BCB Youth League Registration Open

2018 BCB Youth League Registration Open

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch traditional St Patrick's Day parade of the Irish Guards

Sport Scoreboard, March 17, 2018

Crunch time for great eight

Cardwell new commodore

POLITICS more
Cambridge Representatives Visit Public Schools

Samuda must apologise for comments about new PNPYO President

Sex worker gets support in her bid for Barbados Parliament

MPs vote to postpone municipal elections

WHM: Historic Hilda Aitken, First Female MP

Cardwell new commodore

Worl’ boss clashes with Pitbull on radio

BUSINESS more
Airport Deal Wins IJGlobal Magazine Award

Retirement plan that keeps paying to the end

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting March 17

Administrative Professionals Day On April 25

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 16 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 16 2018

Symposium to showcase Jamaica as BPO destination

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Jamaican man among victims of Florida bridge collapse

Calls for Paris sex-doll 'brothel' to be closed down over rape fantasy claims

Police name man found dead in Warwick

Former Jamaican judge Ingrid Mangatal pleads guilty to drunk driving in Cayman Islands

Brothers charged for fuel tank ganja bust

J'can among 6 killed in Miami bridge collapse

Engineer warned of cracking in US bridge before deadly collapse

RELATED STORIES
Donald Trump rejoices at Andrew McCabe's sacking days before retirement as ex-FBI deputy head fumes

Trump willing to be questioned 'under oath' in Russia probe

Donald Trump takes aim at FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

Donald Trump denies he asked sacked FBI director James Comey to halt investigation into Michael Flynn

Gaining pace

US holds breath for high-stakes Comey hearing

Trump sees 'fast' decision over new FBI director

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
Coopman kevin: "Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
isabella: Excellent and professional investigative services. I hired this hacker (CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM) for a very private and difficult matter of hacking my spouse phone, and he far exceeded...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Perozzi Pays Tribute To Boxing Icon Forty Rego
HARRY: Confront your cheating spouse with evidence, i was able to spy on my cheating ex phone without finding out.....it really helped me during my divorce ...you can contact (HACKINTECHNOLOGY@GMAIL.COM)...

Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...