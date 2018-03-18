Vatican removes Guam bishop for sexual abuse

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, March 18, 2018

VATICAN CITY, Holy See (AFP) â The Vatican has removed the head of the Catholic Church in Guam from office after finding him guilty of sexual abuse.Archbishop Anthony Apuron had been accused of molesting altar boys when he was a parish priest during the 1970s.The allegations by at least...read more

