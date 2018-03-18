Moniz to explain his conduct to House

Royal Gazette - Friday, March 18, 2018

Trevor Moniz is expected to be back in the House of Assembly today. The order paper for today said the Shadow Attorney-General will give a personal explanation. The news came after Mr Moniz was ordered to leave Parliament on Friday in the wake of a row over files on the Bermuda Governments...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lahey lawsuit bill could reach 4m

Audio: Trevor Moniz Ejected From Parliament

Audio: Trevor Moniz Ejected From Parliament

Moniz kicked out of House over Lahey remarks

Attorney-Generals concern over lawsuit files

AGs concern over lawsuit files

Moniz refuses to reveal price of Lahey claim



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
When wine and food sing

Cavity City is a place you dont want to go

Youth put their skills on display at All Star Festival

Reggae Month ends at 100 Live

Jazz In The Gardens goes for 13 in Miami - With Anita Baker, Chaka Khan, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia and more

For the Reckord | 'Belly Woman', Dance Umbrella deliver total theatre

A contention on former plantation - Production also grounded in changing Irvine Hall's cultural heritage

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, March 16, 2018

Plenty to race for, says Barnes

Coke to miss Caribbean friendlies

Cougars standing in the way of PHC title

Healy rugby no longer an expat game

Trott eyes another England clean sheet

Burgess semi-finals an inconvenience

POLITICS more
Changes to BMA passed

When wine and food sing

UPP launches HOPE and predicts election victory

Police urged to be professional in election period

Front Bench: If Jeremy Corbyn thought he could politicise the Salisbury poisoning, he has miscalculated

Trump owns up to making things up

Sabbatical leave for T&T chief justice goes to court

BUSINESS more
Digicels Caribbean CEO steps down

Positive response to new Pals thrift shop

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 15 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 15 2018

Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit — IEA

EU lists The Bahamas, St Kitts-Nevis as tax havens

Seprod readies to export flour to Caricom market

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Parsons Green terror attack: Teenager Ahmed Hassan found guilty of Tube bombing attempted murder

Officers honoured at Buckingham Palace

Richardson banned for drink-driving after crashing his bike

MPs dog mauled to death

Port workers threaten strike action; police on high alert

Editorial: Immediate action … lift rug … sweep!

Police urged to be professional in election period

RELATED STORIES
Lahey lawsuit bill could reach 4m

Audio: Trevor Moniz Ejected From Parliament

Audio: Trevor Moniz Ejected From Parliament

Moniz kicked out of House over Lahey remarks

Attorney-Generals concern over lawsuit files

AGs concern over lawsuit files

Moniz refuses to reveal price of Lahey claim

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...