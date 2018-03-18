Govt. fully responsible for catfish ban – Opposition Leader

Kaieteur News - Friday, March 18, 2018

Â  â¦dismayed by silence on issue Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, yesterday blamed Governmentâs inaction for the ban on catfish exports to the United States. In a statement, Jagdeo said he has noted with concern the silence from the APNU+AFC Coalition on the plight of hundreds of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Leaked emails show AFC’s role in search for GECOM Chairman

AFC calls Jagdeo “desperate, vulgar and hypocritical”

Jagdeo loses temper with KN over request for information

After two years of APNU+AFC, there isn’t much job creation

Patterson exposes Jagdeo’s lies about Berbice River Bridge contract

AFC being dishonest with Guyana on disclosure of Exxon contract – Jagdeo

APNU+AFC’s POLITICS OF DECEPTION CONTINUES



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Entertainment on the Wire

AFTER 12: Stunning Elegance - Final take

Producer Matt Dike is dead

Jamming with Projexx

Fyah Stick ready to burn

Bacchanal to serve Rum for Breakfast

John-Marc Lucid looks to dancehall market

SPORTS more
‘Screw’ Richmond Linden Schools Football…Mackenzie High beat LTI, New Silvercity blast Linden Foundation

LABA Malta Supreme ‘March Madness’ Open B’ball-Raiders and Jets recover to score wins after first game blunders

Gittens ton, Ayube five-wkt haul guide MYO to victory

GFF Elite League Season Three…Conquerors face Milerock; Western oppose NA United tonight at GFC ground

CONCACAF/GFF Coaches’ D License programme underway

GABA 2018 KO…Bounty Colts remain unbeaten, Guardians suffer first loss against Nets

Inaugural Elizabeth Styles U-21 Cricket Comp. rolled out by BCB-To bowl off next Saturday

POLITICS more
Eureka! Holness has discovered the 'Father of the Nation'

Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit — IEA

As Castro steps down, challenges await Cuba's new leader

Opposition leader eyes massive land reform for economic growth

We generate value for T&T

PM’s comments will deter investors —Persad-Bissessar

City has new Deputy Mayor

BUSINESS more
Venezuela could tip oil market into deficit — IEA

EU lists The Bahamas, St Kitts-Nevis as tax havens

Seprod readies to export flour to Caricom market

The best budget ever ever

Montague to seek waivers for CCTV imports for JamaicaEye initiative

Zacca sets about restructuring Sagicor

We generate value for T&T

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
RMD offers solution to crime

Rihanna to Snapchat: Shame on you!

Quick action gets rid of fire at illegal dump

Guns, ganja seized in Berbice River eradication exercise

Minibus operators stage protest against police crackdown on colourful decorations

Why Van West go to de East fuh cut off water?

Witness tells COI…Policeman found spent shells after we ‘combed’ same area and found nothing

RELATED STORIES
Leaked emails show AFC’s role in search for GECOM Chairman

AFC calls Jagdeo “desperate, vulgar and hypocritical”

Jagdeo loses temper with KN over request for information

After two years of APNU+AFC, there isn’t much job creation

Patterson exposes Jagdeo’s lies about Berbice River Bridge contract

AFC being dishonest with Guyana on disclosure of Exxon contract – Jagdeo

APNU+AFC’s POLITICS OF DECEPTION CONTINUES

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...