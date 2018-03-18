Munroe says publishing names of delinquent SLB borrowers wrong

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, March 18, 2018

Executive Director of the National Integrity Action (NIA) Professor Trevor Munroe, has taken issue with the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) for publishing the names and photographs of delinquent borrowers. Speaking at anÂ NIA town hall meeting...read more

