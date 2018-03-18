Treat teachers better! - educator explains why she left Jamaica

Jamaica Star - Thursday, March 18, 2018

As the nation's teachers engage in a stand-off with the government over wages, an educator who left Jamaica to work in the Turks and Caicos three years ago, said it was low pay that forced her from her island home.Kian Deslandes, 35, who taught...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Migrating teachers speak out

Focus on principals | Adjoa Dawes – The Lord guides her

Adjoa Dawes, the Lord guides her

Outstanding teachers honoured

Jobs in jeopardy - Scores of Jamaican teachers in the Turks and Caicos might be sent packing

All I want is a job

Hot air breeds frustration at Cunupia High School



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Social media is the new radio - Nastic

Reggae Sumfest to celebrate Irish and Chin's World Clash

Dancehall Hostel brings energy to Jackson Town

STAR of the Month: Five questions for Konshens

Flourgon could run things - Lawyer says deejay has grounds to sue Miley Cyrus

Berkeleys tour of Europe a time of learning and fun

Thinking big

SPORTS more
Lambe and Christopher go down fighting

Dellwood make strong start

OAS congratulates Grenada for peaceful, enthusiastic general election

Photos: Devonshire Cougars v Somerset Trojans

Photos: Ravens & Mixed B Team Win Hockey

BCB announces schedule

Easton bullish about rookie season in UK

POLITICS more
Krystal Tomlinson ready to act - New PNPYO president eager to strengthen team

Consultation On Options To Reduce Drug Abuse

It’s in your hands, who should lead our nation?

OAS congratulates Grenada for peaceful, enthusiastic general election

British PM visits spy attack scene

WHM: Survives Crash, Becomes First Female MP

Summit features leadership expert Roebuck

BUSINESS more
Insurance sector work experience for student

Video: D.E. Mortimer & Co Hold Trade Show

Cairi Albuoy Selected For Marsh Work Experience

Entrepreneurial Leadership Summit On March 23

Entrepreneurial Leadership Summit On March 23

Hamilton Docks To Reopen On Friday Morning

Vendors learn about market opportunities

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Salisbury poisoning: Nerve agent feared to have spread as police officer might have carried traces home

Man found hanging from bed sheet

The blood of Jesus saved us - Denham Town residents fearful after gunmen invade community

Student dies after being 'attacked by gang of women'

Body of Portsmouth man fished out of sea

Clergy urged to provide spiritual intervention in fight against crime

Wannabe YouTube star jailed for shooting boyfriend dead in botched prank  

RELATED STORIES
Migrating teachers speak out

Focus on principals | Adjoa Dawes – The Lord guides her

Adjoa Dawes, the Lord guides her

Outstanding teachers honoured

Jobs in jeopardy - Scores of Jamaican teachers in the Turks and Caicos might be sent packing

All I want is a job

Hot air breeds frustration at Cunupia High School

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Nand Persaud to take bigger bite of Cuban rice market
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Correia and Rabain qualify for finals
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Two days late
jessica Gibson: It is not so typical of me to refer professionals online but I feel like I owe a lot to James the certifed hacker who helped me track my cheating fiance when he was having an affair, I got to find...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...