Baseball Home, Pending Tournament High On New President’s List

Antigua Observer - Thursday, March 18, 2018

Newly-elected President of the Antigua and Barbuda Little League Baseball Association (ABLLBA), Jermaine Lewis said her top priorities include the erection of a full-size baseball facility and preparation of teams for two major tournaments this year.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
FA head expects improved performances at top venue

Diaspora distrusts the Browne administration – MP Massiah

‘Good’ accounting but no reporting of relief funds

ABBA lobbies for indoor facility

Antigua & Barbuda lose to St Kitts in LICB tournament

Vikings Tennis Courts Completed

Baseball aiming higher after New York triumph



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
UTech student wows audience with avant garde designs

dBURNZ, Jhenelle shine at brunch

Data-driven touring - Social media data guiding concert picks

Flourgon takes on Miley

Dillgin on a high

Papie Keelo does it for the dancers

Ceramist Gene Pearson in hospital

SPORTS more
Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

Cornwall to lead senior team’s charge to Montserrat

FA head expects improved performances at top venue

Matthews, Taylor unable to prevent Windies defeat

Former nat’l youth footballer among several injured in boat accident

Loss disappoints Ashley

Rochester expects water polo gold

POLITICS more
FEATURE: Politicking for politicking sake

PSC silent on sex scandal

GuySuCo gains traction as harvesting begins at Rose Hall

The PNP and the Peter principle

US students walk out over gun violence

Antigua Opposition says voters offered cash not to vote in election

Director of elections resigns

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 14 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 14 2018

Photo: Business deal

China's industrial output posts strong start to 2018

eTecK goes after $14m in bad debts

PRW Enterprises owner dies

Energy Ministry incorporate firm to find more gas

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Sea View Farm break-In

UPP says silence unjustified in police sex complaint scandal

PSC silent on sex scandal

Forbes committal on murder charge pushed back

Defence Attorney argues to overturn conviction for Cobra

Elderly woman found with throat slit in Belle West home

U.S. fugitive nabbed at Liliendaal

RELATED STORIES
FA head expects improved performances at top venue

Diaspora distrusts the Browne administration – MP Massiah

‘Good’ accounting but no reporting of relief funds

ABBA lobbies for indoor facility

Antigua & Barbuda lose to St Kitts in LICB tournament

Vikings Tennis Courts Completed

Baseball aiming higher after New York triumph

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Knife attacker shot dead outside Iran ambassador's Vienna residence
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Hugh Graham endorsed to run for N.W. St Catherine in next election
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

$5 000 bail for danger accused
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Knife attacker shot dead outside Iran ambassador's Vienna residence
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Hugh Graham endorsed to run for N.W. St Catherine in next election
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

$5 000 bail for danger accused
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...