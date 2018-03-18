Westmoreland farmers hail Nutramix top seller

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, March 18, 2018

WESTMORELAND farmer Richard McKenzie remembers the struggles he faced when he started farming.âIt was a constant struggle,â McKenzie is quoted as saying in a release. âMoney was hard to come by. I didn't know where I would find the funding to purchase feeds for my chickens and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Feed store owner caters to needs of farmers in Anchovy

Farmers reaping success from support project

Oral Wallace reaping benefits from re-energised dairy industry

Nutramix introduces milking machines for dairy farmers

Nutramix targets livestock farmers in special workshops

Nutramix celebrates 1 million safe tonnes

Business Leader Nominee #6: The Hendrickson family of companies



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Data-driven touring - Social media data guiding concert picks

Flourgon takes on Miley

Dillgin on a high

Papie Keelo does it for the dancers

Ceramist Gene Pearson in hospital

Plans afoot for successful staging of 3rd annual National Schools’ Relay Festival

National Schools’ Basketball Festival Launched- Tip off date set for March 23 at the CASH

SPORTS more
Former nat’l youth footballer among several injured in boat accident

Loss disappoints Ashley

Rochester expects water polo gold

We need quick adjustment - Henry

Impressive! - Sports minister, ASAJ president pleased with Aquatic Centre rehab

Police overcome MSC by an innings and 65 runs

Play continues in the Ramnaresh Sarwan Upper Corentyne 40 Overs 2nd Division cricket

POLITICS more
GuySuCo gains traction as harvesting begins at Rose Hall

The PNP and the Peter principle

US students walk out over gun violence

Antigua Opposition says voters offered cash not to vote in election

Director of elections resigns

PNP councillors walk out of KSAMC meeting

Energy Ministry incorporate firm to find more gas

BUSINESS more
eTecK goes after $14m in bad debts

PRW Enterprises owner dies

Energy Ministry incorporate firm to find more gas

Scotiabank T&T gains $0.48

What was Colvin Heath-London doing at a PNC meeting?

Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading

Gov’t Still Too Spendthrift

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Defence Attorney argues to overturn conviction for Cobra

Elderly woman found with throat slit in Belle West home

U.S. fugitive nabbed at Liliendaal

Corporate Hands | Sherwin-Williams donates paint to Crime Stop

US students walk out over gun violence

St Lucia police investigating mysterious deaths

We are watching!

RELATED STORIES
Feed store owner caters to needs of farmers in Anchovy

Farmers reaping success from support project

Oral Wallace reaping benefits from re-energised dairy industry

Nutramix introduces milking machines for dairy farmers

Nutramix targets livestock farmers in special workshops

Nutramix celebrates 1 million safe tonnes

Business Leader Nominee #6: The Hendrickson family of companies

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Knife attacker shot dead outside Iran ambassador's Vienna residence
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Hugh Graham endorsed to run for N.W. St Catherine in next election
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

$5 000 bail for danger accused
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Grandmother held in Spain over fake food poisoning scam says 'I am 100% innocent'
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

2018 Milo Schools’ under-18 football tournament…Knockout fixtures decided, begins this weekend with six round-of-16 matches
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Butterfield Bank edges lower in New York
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Bowling: Warriors League Results
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

White House plans to seek another $45 billion in US hurricane aid
isabella: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any...

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Knife attacker shot dead outside Iran ambassador's Vienna residence
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

Hugh Graham endorsed to run for N.W. St Catherine in next election
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...

$5 000 bail for danger accused
isabella: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com by a...