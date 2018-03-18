US did not 'deserve' Trump presidency — Clinton

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, March 18, 2018

MUMBAI, India (AP) â Hillary Clinton told an audience in India that the United States did not "deserve" Donald Trump's presidency and these are "perilous times."The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate spoke over the weekend at India Today Conclave 2018, in Mumbai.Clinton said the...read more

By Balford Henry Senior staff reporter balfordh@jamaicaobserver.com

