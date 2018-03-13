Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith for The Crown The Crown's producers said Smith commanded more money because he had played Doctor Who Credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix 13 March 2018 7:25pm

