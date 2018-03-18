Santa Cruz By-pass traffic signals to be put back in operation

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, March 18, 2018

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica â Traffic will once again be regulated by signals at the intersection of the Santa Cruz By-pass and Main Street in St Elizabeth when newly-upgraded traffic signals are put back into operation at the location tomorrow.read more

