Burke reaches Last 8

Nation News - Sunday, March 18, 2018

Barbadian Josh Burke has advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Surf Leagueâs (WSL) Ron Jon Quiksilver Pro Menâs QS 1 000 in Florida. But his compatriot Dane Mackie was eliminated in the third...read more

