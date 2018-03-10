Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump's 'strong leadership,' claims he doesn't read US president's tweets

Telegraph UK - Saturday, March 18, 2018

10 March 2018 7:16pm Vladimir Putin has praised Donald Trump for his "strong leadership qualities" and said he "couldn't care less" about allegations of interference in the US presidential election. Mr Putin repeatedly responded "So what?" to questions about election meddling. The Russian...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Russian hackers attempting to meddle in US mid-term elections, says CIA chief

Donald Trump backtracks on Russia hack as former intelligence chiefs warn he is being 'played' by Putin

Trump slams 'haters' over Russia as he snipes at North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Putin tells Trump: Russia didn't meddle in US elections

Vladimir Putin denies knowledge of Jared Kushner's back channel proposal

Vladimir Putin: US hackers could have framed Russia over election attacks

Megyn Kelly launches new NBC Sunday night show with Vladimir Putin interview



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Around The Churches

Tough and complicated but thats why we love it

Marcia Griffiths to play on Mothers Day

Act of faith my role in Christian film

Phoenix To Host Free Kite Making Workshops

Jovi Rockwell, Ding Dong on new single

They played 'Hardball'

SPORTS more
Field Hockey: Canaries Defeat Sandpipers

Field Hockey: Canaries Defeat Sandpipers

Sport Scoreboard, March 10, 2018

Teenager Astwood driven by memory of late brother

Results: Ladies Classic Bowling League

Sea View Farm eye promotion spot

India cricketer charged with domestic violence

POLITICS more
In Congo, voting machines raise suspicions among president's foes

Putin: Maybe 'Jews' but not Kremlin meddled in US election

PNP calls for urgent help for the people of Montego Bay

Venezuelan presidential challenger says he could pull out of race

Audio: Trevor Moniz Ejected From Parliament

ABLP condemns political billboard

MPs pass housekeeping fee increase

BUSINESS more
Ministry: ‘Reconstituted RFP Can Be Expected’

Investing more in women will help traders sleep better at night

Arch Announces Secondary Public Offering

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting March 10

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 9 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 9 2018

Digicel, GTT phone continue to stall teacher Kescia Branche’s murder probe

TECH more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

CRIME more
Worrell pleads guilty to robbery, assault charges

UK police probe stack of evidence in Russian spy attack

Beware 'Disease X': the mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night

Two killed in early morning MoBay crash

Poisoned police officer: 'I'm not a hero. I was just doing my job'

Florida enacts new gun laws

Advisory: Police Motorcycle Training Course

RELATED STORIES
Russian hackers attempting to meddle in US mid-term elections, says CIA chief

Donald Trump backtracks on Russia hack as former intelligence chiefs warn he is being 'played' by Putin

Trump slams 'haters' over Russia as he snipes at North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Putin tells Trump: Russia didn't meddle in US elections

Vladimir Putin denies knowledge of Jared Kushner's back channel proposal

Vladimir Putin: US hackers could have framed Russia over election attacks

Megyn Kelly launches new NBC Sunday night show with Vladimir Putin interview

RECENT COMMENTS
No gain for US productivity in fourth quarter
robert james: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Jessica Cook: To catch a cheating partner in the act i strongly recommend you contact this reliable team of hackers that i hired when i suspected my fiancee was having an affair. They were highly time conscious...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Isabella: Call him on his phone +13203967742 or contact him through his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com and he also cure all this diseases below He also cure (1) CANCER (2) DIABETES (3)...

Titans & Mahogany Masqueraders Take Carnival
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Minister: ‘Exceptional Talent Shown At Carifesta’
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Daniel, Allen on target in National Champs
Ava Duke: GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD i'm here to testify about MR CLIFFORD blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job.I saw so...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: skype: rushr00t000 Hang out: hackitbackd00r@gmail.com yahoo IMI: hackitbackdoor@yahoo.com Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug + credit card + leads -i serve all service is depend condition...

A £2 raffle ticket could win you this mansion in Lancashire
Max: Now someone won the mansion I found another to enter: www.winaprizecompetition.co.uk A 5 bedroom house in the south of England is the prize worth over £500,000.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Jane: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Weaknesses in the crime Bill
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....

RECENT COMMENTS
No gain for US productivity in fourth quarter
robert james: Do you know that you can hack any ATM machine !!! We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack any ATM machine, this ATM cards can be used to withdraw cash at the ATM or swipe,...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Jessica Cook: To catch a cheating partner in the act i strongly recommend you contact this reliable team of hackers that i hired when i suspected my fiancee was having an affair. They were highly time conscious...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
Isabella: Call him on his phone +13203967742 or contact him through his email address wiseindividualspell@gmail.com and he also cure all this diseases below He also cure (1) CANCER (2) DIABETES (3)...

Titans & Mahogany Masqueraders Take Carnival
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Minister: ‘Exceptional Talent Shown At Carifesta’
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Daniel, Allen on target in National Champs
Ava Duke: GET RICH WITH BLANK ATM CARD i'm here to testify about MR CLIFFORD blank atm cards which can withdraw money from any atm machines around the world. I was very poor before and have no job.I saw so...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: skype: rushr00t000 Hang out: hackitbackd00r@gmail.com yahoo IMI: hackitbackdoor@yahoo.com Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug + credit card + leads -i serve all service is depend condition...

A £2 raffle ticket could win you this mansion in Lancashire
Max: Now someone won the mansion I found another to enter: www.winaprizecompetition.co.uk A 5 bedroom house in the south of England is the prize worth over £500,000.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Jane: My husband was so smooth at hiding his infidelity so I had no proof for months, I was referred to some hacker and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because all my cheating...

Weaknesses in the crime Bill
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....