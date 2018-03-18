Two cousins die in St James car crash

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, March 18, 2018

ROSE HALL, St James â Two cousins died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle collision on the Rose Hall main road in St James, Thursday night.The deceased have been identified as Kevin Mills and Shadrick Robinson, both of Lilliput in St James.read more

