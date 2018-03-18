'Don't blame us' - UWI denies that it caused sudden increase in fees for nursing students at Knox

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, March 18, 2018

The University of the West Indies (UWI) has distanced itself from claims of a punishing sudden increase in fees facing nursing students at the Cobbla, Manchester-based Knox Community College.The nursing students are up in arms after administrators...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nursing students in pain at Knox - College demands additional fees totalling $6.4 million after administrative error

‘Don’t cry over nurses leaving; train more,’ says educator

Knox Community College - on the pathway to excellence

UPDATED: UWI, Mona maintains it does not casually increase tuition fees

Tuition deadline set for UWI students

5.5% fee hike for UWI Mona

Protesting students mar UWI exams



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Music Diaries | Reggae music icons fittingly awarded by JaRIA

Story of the Song | Four bars of reggae in the National Anthem - Bradshaw puts J'can beat to "justice, truth..."

Filmmaker Adjani Salmon spends mother's mortgage deposit on TV series

Jamaica is... So Enticing

The Keely Keyz story

Hart to Hart

Jazz in the Gardens this evening

SPORTS more
Jones scores for SV Darmstadt

Ramberran, Perriera star in U-15 trials

Skeene shatters 30-year record with Tranquil title

Bascombe wins U-17 100 metres sprint

Goolie bags six wickets in Charlieville avalanche

Tunapuna cricket bowls-off March

T&T t-tennis women 6th, men 8th

POLITICS more
PNP VP race warms up

PNP to choose Pickersgill's successor soon

Italy goes to the polls amid talk of another 'populist revolt'

Goolie bags six wickets in Charlieville avalanche

The PNP's current strategy is politically asymmetrical

Is the Better Hope LBI/NDC incompetent?

Responding to Earl Hamilton

BUSINESS more
UWI Mona to recruit American students ... Secures access to federal funds under two-year agreement

The use of technology can lift agriculture and the rural poor

Cuban cigars: a treasure from Havana to Beijing

Improve your business with social media

Brothers look to harness artificial intelligence for greater good

Beware of replicating sexism in AI, experts warn

What's your preference?

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Mayhem on the ZOSO doorsteps - Denham Town residents in danger once they venture outside the zone

Prison nuh nice; stay out, pleads Charles Jnr

How ganja changed one young man's life

Man denies being caught by police breaking into a shop

UN report to shed new light on Egypt’s role in North Korean weapons sales

Fears of a Spring crime wave as fatal stabbings soar

Illegal raves are on the rise as traditional nightclubs close their doors, new figures reveal

RELATED STORIES
Nursing students in pain at Knox - College demands additional fees totalling $6.4 million after administrative error

‘Don’t cry over nurses leaving; train more,’ says educator

Knox Community College - on the pathway to excellence

UPDATED: UWI, Mona maintains it does not casually increase tuition fees

Tuition deadline set for UWI students

5.5% fee hike for UWI Mona

Protesting students mar UWI exams

RECENT COMMENTS
Weaknesses in the crime Bill
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....

Minimum Wage Commission for Portland today
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
rosesharon: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS (HSV). I was positive to the deadly virus called HERPES and i lost hope because...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Weaknesses in the crime Bill
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....

Minimum Wage Commission for Portland today
isabella: you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was paranoid....

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
rosesharon: Hello, everyone! I,m here to explore blogs and forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS (HSV). I was positive to the deadly virus called HERPES and i lost hope because...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...