Nearly 19m babies at risk of brain damage due to lack of iodine 

Telegraph UK - Thursday, March 18, 2018

Nearly 19m babies at risk of brain damage due to lack of iodine Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Nearly 19m babies at risk of brain damage due to lack of iodine Millions of babies are at risk of brain damage due to iodine deficiency Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire 1 March 2018 5:27pm...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Government should pay compensation to children sent abroad says sexual abuse inquiry

Britain urges UN human rights council meeting over Syria onslaught

Spanish women call strike to end macho culture

Lego introduces 'sustainable' bricks made from sugar cane 

'CareBnB' plan revived by council would see discharged patients stay in private homes

Iodine is important

Protect your breasts with iodine



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
For the Reckord | Opal Palmer Adisa a multifaceted writer, performer

Skip Marley steps up big ... living his musical dream

Three new costumes launched by Xaymaca Int'l

Campari impresses with spectacular showing

Hollywood actor Eric Roberts - shakes on it; slated to star in local film

5 Questions with Hollywood star Eric Roberts

Torrei Hart celebrates birthday in JA

SPORTS more
Cooper leads Bishop’s Centenary to second win

Former Guardian sports reporter Everard Gordon has passed

National U-15 trials tomorrow

Dexter Wilson appointed Caricom Youth Ambassador

Williams, Stewart keep rolling

Caricom eyes ICC to pressure CWI

Skeene, Mohammed set up title date

POLITICS more
Former Guardian sports reporter Everard Gordon has passed

Caricom eyes ICC to pressure CWI

Burnham was man living in the past

Diamond Upsetters receive equipment boost from Ralph Green

The road to the ‘good life’ has become muddy

Walter Molano | Back to the Classics

Ricky Ricardo to surprise

BUSINESS more
Bright future for bauxite industry, says Wheatley

New aluminum projects for La Brea

JTA director laid to rest

CDB sets up office in Haiti

Clico Fund up by $0.11

Walter Molano | Back to the Classics

Exxon Mobil withdraws from Russia deal citing sanctions

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
WBCA/Benz Entertainment T20 Wins for Achievers, Cotton Tree, Young Guns and D’ Edward

Court uphold no case submission for 2015 Christmas Day murder

Retired Crime Scene rank recalls helping to remove bones, skulls from Lindo Creek -father of slain miner weeps on stand,

On crazy night in the City, Jermaine Carr ambushed and shot dead; minor and woman injured

UNICEF Belize speaks out

Two out on bail for murder charge, but ordered to stay inside at night

Armed robber “gun-butts” Chinese businesswoman for ten grand U.S.

RELATED STORIES
Government should pay compensation to children sent abroad says sexual abuse inquiry

Britain urges UN human rights council meeting over Syria onslaught

Spanish women call strike to end macho culture

Lego introduces 'sustainable' bricks made from sugar cane 

'CareBnB' plan revived by council would see discharged patients stay in private homes

Iodine is important

Protect your breasts with iodine

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...