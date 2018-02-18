Gas prices up $1.79 Thursday

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, February 18, 2018

Gas prices are to go up by $1.79Â effective Thursday. The state-owned oil refinery,Â Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $121.14 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $123.97. Automotive diesel oil will go up $1.14 per litre to...read more

