Two people back ATV plan

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, February 18, 2018

Only two people have backed a controversial plan for ATV tours in the West End, while more than 400 are opposed to it, the Minister of Public Works said yesterday. The news came in a response by Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch to parliamentary questions from One Bermuda Alliance MP Sylvan...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sticking to a set of principles goes both ways

Burchs ATV inflexibility is major blow for bees

Green groups hit back at Burch on ATVs

Burch puts foot down on ATV dispute

House Burch looks back to slave heritage

Burch shock at BLDC finances

House Burch shock at BLDC finances



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda Backdrop For Talbots Clothing Catalog

Longer Route For This Year’s BHW Carnival

Longer Route For This Year’s BHW Carnival

Countdown to World Triathlon Bermuda weekend

Persad Bissessar questions “terror plot”

Plenty to consider if you plan on adding to your house

Exhibition celebrates a life in art

SPORTS more
Bolt the footballer to raise minimum $44m for Jamaican Youth

Police investigate death of man at sea in Mero

Crime and Violence a heavy toll on (CARICOM) society – CARICOM SG

Sport Scoreboard, February 27, 2018

Richardson shines in Salinas

Correia, Truran and Bromby on top

Bermuda looking to lay a marker

POLITICS more
Bar association and Holness to meet over Chief Justice issue

Donald Trump ‘to announce 2020 re-election bid and make digital guru Brad Parscale campaign manager’

PM Skerrit invited to be Antilles Episcopal Conference’s featured speaker

Persad Bissessar questions “terror plot”

Audio: Parliamentary Questions On ATV Proposal

Ramaphosa's new cabinet gets cautious welcome in S Africa

EDITORIAL: To the victor goes the election advantage

BUSINESS more
WEDCO Seek Ambassadors For Dockyard

Gov't, IDB explore expansion of loan portfolio

Tax benefit boosts Triton profits

Hiscox US tax reform will not impact Bermuda operations

Property owners lack liabilities awareness

Video: February 27 Bernews Morning Newsflash

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 26 2018

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Police investigate suspected drowning at Mero

Belize police probe discovery of burnt aircraft

Wine lovers cannot buy Burgundy tipple on Google as internet giant cracks down on 'gun' searches 

US man who 'outed suspected drug dealers' captures own murder on Facebook Live video   

Simmons denies attempted murder

Police investigate death of man at sea in Mero

Crime and Violence a heavy toll on (CARICOM) society – CARICOM SG

RELATED STORIES
Sticking to a set of principles goes both ways

Burchs ATV inflexibility is major blow for bees

Green groups hit back at Burch on ATVs

Burch puts foot down on ATV dispute

House Burch looks back to slave heritage

Burch shock at BLDC finances

House Burch shock at BLDC finances

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
sarqa: NOTE HIS SERVICES ARE NOT FREE..... i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...