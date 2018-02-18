Nigh $1m Agrofest

Nation News - Monday, February 18, 2018

The islandâs premier three-day agricultural exhibition takes place at a cost of just under $1 million. This has been revealed by chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tight security for Agrofest

Paul: Zero tolerance approach at Agrofest

AgroFest growing on youth

Agrofest draws the crowds

School participation in Agrofest critical to its success

Sir Elliott hands-on at Agrofest

Hoteliers wanted for Agrofest



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Windward Islands Volcanoes are Regional One-Day cricket champions

Vyzadon makes 'Humble' strides in music

New level party flexing for Clarendon Click - Set to roll out Nipplez at Central Broward Park, Florida

Big band launch on UWI Campus

Short Boss delivers on charitable promise

'Child Star' stigma, a hard one to shake

A witty romp at Sherlock Holmes Baskerville

SPORTS more
Windward Islands Volcanoes are Regional One-Day cricket champions

Journey To ICC World T20 To Begin In Argentina

Journey To ICC World T20 To Begin In Argentina

Football: First & Premier Division Results

Football: First & Premier Division Results

Sport Scoreboard, February 26, 2018

Parish finally win as title race stays tight

POLITICS more
UWP wants forensic investigation into DLP’s handling of World Bank grant to farmers

Video: Decriminalisation Of 7 Grams Cannabis

Video: Decriminalisation Of 7 Grams Cannabis

UWP says World Bank farmers’ grant politicized; calls for forensic investigation

Neita Robertson presented as PNP standard-bearer for west Portland

Children need more training on bikes

Road deaths like American mass shootings

BUSINESS more
‘Government Moving Swiftly, But Very Carefully’

Short Boss delivers on charitable promise

Much to be applauded in Budget but real growth will take time

New reinsurer a response to US tax reform

Sleep specialists launch Hamilton store

Security firm picks Bermuda to play key role

SEC hearing on NCBJ-GHL takeover bid today

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Video: Decriminalisation Of 7 Grams Cannabis

Video: Decriminalisation Of 7 Grams Cannabis

Slovak investigative journalist 'murdered for his work'

East Enders honour Midshipman Dale

Police girl in recovery after Saturday crash

British police sift through rubble at scene of fatal blast

Canadian cruise ship passengers admit smuggling cocaine worth £12m into Sydney  

RELATED STORIES
Tight security for Agrofest

Paul: Zero tolerance approach at Agrofest

AgroFest growing on youth

Agrofest draws the crowds

School participation in Agrofest critical to its success

Sir Elliott hands-on at Agrofest

Hoteliers wanted for Agrofest

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
OLIVIA KENNY: I've been reluctant in purchasing this blank ATM card i heard about online because everything seems too good to be true, but i was convinced & shocked when my friend at my place of work got...

Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...