Grange calls for domino organisations to come together

Jamaica Observer - Friday, February 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has called for the establishment of a formal relationship between all the domino organisations in the country.Grange who was addressing the launch of the Dragon Stout World Domino Championship at Gee Wee...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jamaica to host inter-parliamentary meeting on gender issues

Grange pledges support to Jamaica Federation of Musicians & Affiliates Union

Grange regrets passing of former World Federation of Dominoes VP

Grange tells Insports staff not to worry

Govt to implement gender quotas

Grange calls for recommitment to Jamaica

Sports Minister willing to declare dominoes a national sport in Jamaica



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Safaree grateful for Diaspora award

Ed Sheeran searches for new lines in movie ‘Songwriter’

Kartel boosts bleaching cream sales in prison

Bikinis create waves at Ripplez

Destiny Sparta, Renee SixThirty want women to 'Work It'

Khago roars back with new album - Said critics should never write people off

Nickname inspires deejay's career

SPORTS more
Corneal for SSFL stakeholders forum today

Phillip objects to pros working full-time jobs

Moosai upsets Preysal in T20 play

Carter impresses in NCCA Swim

Hazelwood helps Tigers roar past USC

All Blue for Daryll Jordan

Edwards’ formula stops ‘Venom’

POLITICS more
Some schools to be closed for by-elections

Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty in Russia probe

Some schools to be close for by-elections

Marc Telemaque Sworn In As Cabinet Secretary

Mens Rugby Squad To Play Queens University

More waiting for Trafigura ruling

Some schools to be closed for March 5 by-elections

BUSINESS more
NCB’s offer for Guardian lapses amid review by regulator

KPMG construction projects to fuel growth

Butterfield shares surge 4.6

This Year’s Wedding Expo Event Cancelled

Stronger pound boosts Somers profit

Budget Reply OBA paved the way

Emerging markets role for Thyme at XL Catlin

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Police warning about fake fundraising account for dead girl

Hazelwood helps Tigers roar past USC

National Rifle Association facing backlash as corporate giants drop links with gun lobby group

Police seize firearm in Linstead

Dressmaker nabbed at NMIA with ganja in crotch

After shooting, Florida to place police officer at every school

Weekly Round-up: Oil find in Jamaica… Clarendon's most wanted killed… Women's bobsleigh team 19th in South Korea

RELATED STORIES
Jamaica to host inter-parliamentary meeting on gender issues

Grange pledges support to Jamaica Federation of Musicians & Affiliates Union

Grange regrets passing of former World Federation of Dominoes VP

Grange tells Insports staff not to worry

Govt to implement gender quotas

Grange calls for recommitment to Jamaica

Sports Minister willing to declare dominoes a national sport in Jamaica

RECENT COMMENTS
Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hayward calls for independence
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...