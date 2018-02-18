Justice Sykes describes recent incident involving judges as unfortunate

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, February 18, 2018

Acting Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has reportedly described the recent meeting of judges and subsequent issuing of a declaration on his appointment as an unfortunate event to be avoided. He reportedly expressed the sentiment at a February 16 meeting...read more

