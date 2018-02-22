Net migration from Europe falls below 100,000 for first time since 2012 

Telegraph UK - Thursday, February 18, 2018

Net migration from Europe falls below 100,000 for first time since 2012 Comment icon Comment icon ALL SECTIONS More Net migration from Europe falls below 100,000 for first time since 2012 The dip in net migration has been linked to Brexit 22 February 2018 10:24am Net migration from Europe has...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Front Bench: The 'War Cabinet' heads to Chequers, but they are still angry about the transition. Have your say 

EU applicants rise as more than 100,000 foreign students apply to UK universities for the first time ever

Net migration from Eastern Europe to Britain slows to a trickle after Brexit vote

Analysis: Five key charts as net migration from the EU overtakes that from the rest of the world

More EU migrants came to UK than from all other nations combined after Brexit vote, figures show for first time

EU referendum: The claims that won it for Brexit, fact checked

Record number of EU migrants came to live in Britain during the last year, says ONS



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Saltus Grammar class of 2018

Living the dream

Fanfare at Black Panther MoBay premiere

More than just soca this year

Downtown Carnival remains hopeful

Sound Advice

Munga Honorebel gets bail extended

SPORTS more
The Budget its not cricket but then again it is

Bermuda Snooker League Action Results

BSSF Primary School Rugby Game Results

Sport Scoreboard, February 22, 2018

Warwick exceeded expectations

Deadline looms for Telford Mile

Nagel and team forced to retire

POLITICS more
The evolution of the Bermuda market

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny briefly detained before election

Restrictions to be relaxed on new development

EDITORIAL: Forecast: Heavy downpour of promises

PM Browne teases more election details

PM Browne: Dr Oswald should do his research

Port Mourant Training Centre is the BVA champion club of the year

BUSINESS more
The Budget its not cricket but then again it is

Economy suffered due to full capacity business after Maria says DAIC

Core terms to watch in a tenancy agreement

The evolution of the Bermuda market

ICO legislation set to be tabled next month

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 21 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 21 2018

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Remembering Connie

Husband charged with murder in high seas honeymoon disappearance

Video: February 22 Bernews Morning Newsflash

Police constable dies in motor vehicle accident

YouTube deletes video claiming Florida shooting survivor is actor after it becomes top trending clip 

Montenegro police investigating 'suicide' grenade attack on US embassy

Traffic diverted after Southampton crash

RELATED STORIES
Front Bench: The 'War Cabinet' heads to Chequers, but they are still angry about the transition. Have your say 

EU applicants rise as more than 100,000 foreign students apply to UK universities for the first time ever

Net migration from Eastern Europe to Britain slows to a trickle after Brexit vote

Analysis: Five key charts as net migration from the EU overtakes that from the rest of the world

More EU migrants came to UK than from all other nations combined after Brexit vote, figures show for first time

EU referendum: The claims that won it for Brexit, fact checked

Record number of EU migrants came to live in Britain during the last year, says ONS

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...