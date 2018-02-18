Sagicor gives $50 million to Sigma beneficiaries

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, February 18, 2018

| 12:00 AM Christopher Zacca (fifth left), president and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica, presents the symbolic cheque representing the $50 million raised from the 2018 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run to beneficiaries, Dwayne Francis (third left), CEO, Spanish Town Hospital and Donna Harris (fourth...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Corporate Hands | Sagicor gives $50 million to Sigma beneficiaries

Record turnout at Sigma Run

Spanish Town Hospital Neonatal Clinic, St Christopher School for the Deaf to benefit from $50m raised at Sigma run

Sigma Run registration closes Friday

Chorvelle gets going at Sagicor

Chorvelle gets going at Sagicor

Sagicor Sigma Run early registration - closes tomorrow



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Saltus Grammar class of 2018

Living the dream

Fanfare at Black Panther MoBay premiere

More than just soca this year

Downtown Carnival remains hopeful

Sound Advice

Munga Honorebel gets bail extended

SPORTS more
The Budget its not cricket but then again it is

Bermuda Snooker League Action Results

BSSF Primary School Rugby Game Results

Sport Scoreboard, February 22, 2018

Warwick exceeded expectations

Deadline looms for Telford Mile

Nagel and team forced to retire

POLITICS more
The evolution of the Bermuda market

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny briefly detained before election

Restrictions to be relaxed on new development

EDITORIAL: Forecast: Heavy downpour of promises

PM Browne teases more election details

PM Browne: Dr Oswald should do his research

Port Mourant Training Centre is the BVA champion club of the year

BUSINESS more
The Budget its not cricket but then again it is

Economy suffered due to full capacity business after Maria says DAIC

Core terms to watch in a tenancy agreement

The evolution of the Bermuda market

ICO legislation set to be tabled next month

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 21 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 21 2018

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Remembering Connie

Husband charged with murder in high seas honeymoon disappearance

Video: February 22 Bernews Morning Newsflash

Police constable dies in motor vehicle accident

YouTube deletes video claiming Florida shooting survivor is actor after it becomes top trending clip 

Montenegro police investigating 'suicide' grenade attack on US embassy

Traffic diverted after Southampton crash

RELATED STORIES
Corporate Hands | Sagicor gives $50 million to Sigma beneficiaries

Record turnout at Sigma Run

Spanish Town Hospital Neonatal Clinic, St Christopher School for the Deaf to benefit from $50m raised at Sigma run

Sigma Run registration closes Friday

Chorvelle gets going at Sagicor

Chorvelle gets going at Sagicor

Sagicor Sigma Run early registration - closes tomorrow

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
SAMUEL HARRIS: I sincerely didn’t like the idea, but this is my way of saying thank you to the Quora user that recommended a hacker (ETHICALHACKERS009@GMAIL.COM) I hired him for a very private and difficult...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...