Swedish 'laser man' handed life sentence in Germany for murdering Holocaust survivor

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, February 18, 2018

Credit: Arne Dedert/dpa via AP 21 February 2018 4:58pm A Swedish white supremacist and attempted serial killer was jailed for life in Germany on Wednesday for the murder of a Holocaust survivor more than 25 years ago. John Ausonius, known as Laserman in his native Sweden, was found guilty of...read more

