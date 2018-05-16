ETHLYN 'COOKIE' KINLOCKE: Centenarian who loved life, family and cooking

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, February 18, 2018

WHITHORN, Westmoreland â Ethlyn Kinlocke, popularly known as Aunt Ethlyn or 'Cookie', would have celebrated her 102nd birthday on May 16, 2018, but as God would ordain, she passed away on December 13, 2017.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Glowing tributes for Floreth Griffiths-Allen

A century for Tivoli Gardens’ Josephine Campbell

Yes, Rio, here come the Jamaicans!

Oni Agatha Peart Ellis worked as a slave girl

Oni Agatha Peart Ellis worked as a slave girl

Ethlyn Norton-Coke was an exceptional gift to the nation

Adlyn Thompson, 104, hopes God will intervene and save Jamaica



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Regional Super50 Festival Fifties from Hemraj, Barnwell take Jaguars into Semis Scorpions lose by 4 Wkts in truncated match

The Music Diaries | Bunny Wailer honoured, great works acknowledged

Story of the Song | 'She Boom' has 'Girlie Girlie' connection

One iconic event - Annual concert projected to pull in reggae pilgrims

Honour Roll

New music portal for reggae

Theophilus Beckford: Pioneer

SPORTS more
Bermuda Ball Hockey Points & Average Leaders

Bermuda Ball Hockey Points & Average Leaders

BREAKING NEWS: Landslide under Canefield Cliff

IGT donates care packages in support of young mothers

Sports, skills training, 'round robins' identified as peace-building efforts that work

Michelle Serieux appointed filmmaker in residence in UWI Department of Literatures in English

PCJ scholarship 'fuels' postgrad engineering student

POLITICS more
The time when Backra meant 'Back Row'

Stay in your lane, Holness!

A probationary chief justice and Holness's pattern of judgement

Holness did not write the constitution

Firing up a furnace in an igloo — The OAS

Overseas-based player hits out - Netballer slams non-selection for Sunshine Girls squad

Lift the veil! - Golding wants CARICOM's financials made public

BUSINESS more
MoBay's Henry wants special label for BPO industry

In high-priced Manhattan, more and more empty stores

UN aviation agency warns of looming pilot shortage

Red envelopes, trains and TV: Five things to know about Chinese New Year

Ariel's masterpieces

More residential approvals for Kingston

Having a financial temper tantrum?

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Killer on the loose after going missing from open prison

Alexis condemns killing of child in Annotto Bay

Woman who admitted to introducing contraband to serve 10 days

In high-priced Manhattan, more and more empty stores

Jamaican remains calm in midst of horrific Florida school killings

Mitchell paints MoBay as 'accident waiting to happen'

Florida shooting: Donald Trump blames FBI's Russia probe for failure to spot suspect's warning signs

RELATED STORIES
Glowing tributes for Floreth Griffiths-Allen

A century for Tivoli Gardens’ Josephine Campbell

Yes, Rio, here come the Jamaicans!

Oni Agatha Peart Ellis worked as a slave girl

Oni Agatha Peart Ellis worked as a slave girl

Ethlyn Norton-Coke was an exceptional gift to the nation

Adlyn Thompson, 104, hopes God will intervene and save Jamaica

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing children - March 27, 2017
smith: Have you ever been hacked? Do you want to find out if your website, computer or network can be or has been hacked? Would you like to hack into a computer, website or network? What about social...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

​Accountant transporting female artiste from party found dead, woman missing
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

RECENT COMMENTS
Missing children - March 27, 2017
smith: Have you ever been hacked? Do you want to find out if your website, computer or network can be or has been hacked? Would you like to hack into a computer, website or network? What about social...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...

​Accountant transporting female artiste from party found dead, woman missing
Roland Kimberly: *Cheating Spouse *University grades changing *Bank accounts hack *Twitters hack *email accounts hack *Grade Changes hack *Website crashed hack *server crashed hack *Retrieval of lost...