Gov't allocates $466m to construct new classrooms

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, February 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â The Government has allocated a sum of $466 million to construct new classrooms for secondary schools and ramps for disabled students.Details are outlined in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 15.read more

