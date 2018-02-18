Fire destroys St Elizabeth property, estimated losses $2.4m

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, February 18, 2018

A StÂ Elizabeth family is now homeless after a fire destroyed their home last night. Losses have been estimated at $2.4 million. The three-member family was home in the community of Grossman when about 8:30 fire was seen coming from a section...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Four homeless after Balaclava fire

Cops probe three incidents of weekend fires

Weekend fires leave $6m in damages

Fire destroys house in St Elizabeth

Fire destroys Santa Cruz house, arson suspected

Fire destroys 11-apartment dwelling

12 homeless after 3 houses burnt



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival Monday

The Lenten Season: A short reflection

37 year-old Granny defends taking baby in carnival band

Two shot and injured in Gutter Village

Entertainment on the go

Freddie, Protoje got too - Ministry says Etana not the first to get support

Quada looks to grow in Unruly camp

SPORTS more
Duchess of Cambridge to become champion of nurses

James saves best until last

Windies to take on ICC Rest of the World XI to raise funds for recovery of Dominica’s stadium

James in hunt for medal glory

IN PICTURES: Tewey Vaval symbolically ends Carnival

Delighted to be bringing glass into digital era

BREAKING: Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell convicted of a total of 43 counts of child sex abuse 

POLITICS more
Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union wins landmark case

Ethiopia prime minister in surprise resignation amid growing protests

NIDS regulations by September

Milligan to retire from Lancashire board

Bahamas government approves plans for oil refinery and storage facility

Israeli Prime Minister Faces Corruption Charges asked to step down

Silvio Berlusconi pledges to create jobs (again) and jokes about his hair transplants, in bid for election victory

BUSINESS more
Butterfield jump 11.47 on NYSE

Bank Of Butterfield Reports 2017 Q4 Results

Bermudians Hired In New York Tourism Office

Spotify entrepreneur loses legal battle to stop brother sending emails about his past

Law firm team get top ranking

Lancashire stress tested by catastrophe losses

Argus Group director retires

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Bus stop rapist jailed 25 years later when arrest for an argument with his son leads to a billion-to-one DNA match

Army officer killed in Iraq was struck by a forklift truck while jogging around an airbase

​Accountant transporting female artiste from party found dead, woman missing

FBI was warned about alleged Florida gunman

Group says sex offender must serve full term

Three-year-old girl shot dead in St Mary

Two injured in shooting at Gutter Village

RELATED STORIES
Four homeless after Balaclava fire

Cops probe three incidents of weekend fires

Weekend fires leave $6m in damages

Fire destroys house in St Elizabeth

Fire destroys Santa Cruz house, arson suspected

Fire destroys 11-apartment dwelling

12 homeless after 3 houses burnt

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: SKype <<--<- rushr00t000 Hangout <<--<- hackitbackd00r@gmail.com Yahoo mail hackitbackdoor@gmail.com <<--<- Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug -i serve all...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
April Lazo: If you are in need for a fast and positive cure to Herpes 1/2 Virus, Cancer, Hiv/Aids Virus, COPD, Parkinson Disease, Meniere's Disease, Hepatitis A/B, etc.. i recommend Dr. Osojo great treatment...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

RECENT COMMENTS
Sandals seeks role in cricket revival
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: SKype <<--<- rushr00t000 Hangout <<--<- hackitbackd00r@gmail.com Yahoo mail hackitbackdoor@gmail.com <<--<- Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug -i serve all...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
April Lazo: If you are in need for a fast and positive cure to Herpes 1/2 Virus, Cancer, Hiv/Aids Virus, COPD, Parkinson Disease, Meniere's Disease, Hepatitis A/B, etc.. i recommend Dr. Osojo great treatment...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...