Giving credit where it is due

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, February 18, 2018

Dear Editor, I refer to Mr. E B Johnâs letter in yesterdayâs media (13/2/18) which made reference to mine of the 3rd February titled: âWhere are our HRM leadersâ and which apparently rubbed Mr. John the wrong way, in that he thought that I was incorrectly giving credits to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sanjay’s Golf Tournament rescheduled to today from 8:30am

President no show at major oil and gas summit

Local cricket icon, Roger Harper, is a ‘Special Person’

Jaguars Are Champions

Anil Nandlall has his say…

Correction

China’s modus operandi around the world mirrors events in Guyana—Part 6…China always holds the clean end of the stick in...



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
After 12: Great Red Stripe + Rodigan= Dubwise Jamaica

Carnival in Haiti: a unifying release, despite controversies

Ansell Collins: Man behind the beats

'Top Model' tees off today

Gov't sets record straight

Migos puts the rap on Get Up, Stand Up

Eyesus pleased with Juno nod

SPORTS more
Walton hundred fires Scorpions to victory

Foster's Fairplay | The clock is ticking, JFF!

Watson bows into action - ANTHONY WATSON

Cricket World Cup probe…GBTI challenges SOCU over release of records

Man City squad most expensive in history —report

Record 2017 sales set up Puma to score at World Cup

Are we witnessing the evolution of a repressive Federation?

POLITICS more
Surging US output 'a concern' for oil market – OPEC

Jamaican escapism for Ralph Lauren on NY runway

Jamaica has entered new phase of investing maturity — Golding

How Russia could meddle in the US mid-term elections - and why it's too late to secure them now

Don't mess with judges and their independence

Cabinet reaffirms separation of powers, judicial independence and accountability

No intention to interfere with judiciary, says Cabinet

BUSINESS more
Venezuelans 'loot to eat' amid economic tailspin

Morocco tops 11-million mark in record tourism year

Carnival in Haiti: a unifying release, despite controversies

Duterte slams top Philippine tourist island as 'cesspool'

South Africa's ANC orders Zuma to resign as president

Surging US output 'a concern' for oil market – OPEC

Man City squad most expensive in history —report

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
Police accused of “neglect”, prisoner continues to evade them

A unit to be set up to maintain police stations

Editorial: Promises and lies

Murder charge for stabbing suspect

Combating gender-based violence

Cricket World Cup probe…GBTI challenges SOCU over release of records

Another ex-cop, six others held…More stolen cars and parts seized at Kuru Kururu

RELATED STORIES
Sanjay’s Golf Tournament rescheduled to today from 8:30am

President no show at major oil and gas summit

Local cricket icon, Roger Harper, is a ‘Special Person’

Jaguars Are Champions

Anil Nandlall has his say…

Correction

China’s modus operandi around the world mirrors events in Guyana—Part 6…China always holds the clean end of the stick in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: SKype <<--<- rushr00t000 Hangout <<--<- hackitbackd00r@gmail.com Yahoo mail hackitbackdoor@gmail.com <<--<- Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug -i serve all...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
April Lazo: If you are in need for a fast and positive cure to Herpes 1/2 Virus, Cancer, Hiv/Aids Virus, COPD, Parkinson Disease, Meniere's Disease, Hepatitis A/B, etc.. i recommend Dr. Osojo great treatment...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: SKype <<--<- rushr00t000 Hangout <<--<- hackitbackd00r@gmail.com Yahoo mail hackitbackdoor@gmail.com <<--<- Reseller Bank login & westerunion bug -i serve all...

Missing children - March 27, 2017
John Vilder: Help me thank HACKINTECHNOLGY after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating husband he helped hack his whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that he was cheating on me , in less...

Residents cured of mystery headaches after police point finger of blame at secret cannabis farm
April Lazo: If you are in need for a fast and positive cure to Herpes 1/2 Virus, Cancer, Hiv/Aids Virus, COPD, Parkinson Disease, Meniere's Disease, Hepatitis A/B, etc.. i recommend Dr. Osojo great treatment...

US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...