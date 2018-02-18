Harriott, Ricketts and the toxic debate

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, February 18, 2018

The current debate between the two esteemed academics noted in the title, Professor Anthony Harriott and Mark Ricketts, has garnered national attention because of their opposite points of view. I believe it is the level of expertise of both men why the arguments have attracted so much attention.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Travel advisory to a city gone mad

Travel advisory to a city gone mad

Jamaica's crime crisis… how did we get there?

PNP says amendment to JCF Act to imprison police ill-advised

Its solution must be justice

JLP welcomes crime drop but wants more resources for police

Police vow to improve murder clear-up rate



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
More arrests as police investigate alleged terrorist plot

Thrilling start

Larrie Brown's affair of the art

Search on for Festival Queen

Cinema eyes fierce sales for Black Panther

Romain to drop Lovesick

The Music Diaries | Alerth Rockford Bedasse the mento pioneer

SPORTS more
Steede sinks Boulevard with late strike

Lambe still looking up

Super sub Sharrieff earns point for PHC

FEI World Jumping Challenge To Take Place

Video: Te’yah Lindo Signs Letter Of Intent

Video: Te’yah Lindo Signs Letter Of Intent

Alibaba kicks off sponsor deal in Pyeongchang

POLITICS more
$6billion industrial park and special economic zone earmarked for Nain, St Elizabeth

Merlene Ottey's grandma makes an innings of 105

Albert Hutchinson's creative way of ‘trucking’ water in Spalding

It will be tough to stop the JLP, says Scott

‘I know how to get things done’ - Clarke vows to improve the lives of constituents

Those major anti-Chinese riots in Jamaica

Trump, Holness walking similar path of missteps

BUSINESS more
Work Underway On Mall’s Reid Street Entrance

Essent Group Q4 Net Income: $162.6 Million

AIG Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

UWI Open Campus offers online course in transformational leadership

The heights and depths of stock markets

The Maldives, a honeymoon haven in peril

Homeless Lebanese dishwasher becomes Michelin-starred chef

TECH more
Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

CRIME more
3 men, one woman in custody after illegal guns, ammo found

Woman found dead in Pembroke named

Collymore for court this week

More arrests as police investigate alleged terrorist plot

Stabbing death is Jennings; suspect on the run

Mylee Billingham stabbing: Man charged over murder of his 8-year-old daughter

Ionie Ramsay Nelson | It's about time - A coalition of good Jamaicans needed to tackle crime

RELATED STORIES
Travel advisory to a city gone mad

Travel advisory to a city gone mad

Jamaica's crime crisis… how did we get there?

PNP says amendment to JCF Act to imprison police ill-advised

Its solution must be justice

JLP welcomes crime drop but wants more resources for police

Police vow to improve murder clear-up rate

RECENT COMMENTS
US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
isabella: If you are in need of a hacker to know who and who your spouse is texting or calling at your back contact CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM he is very good when it comes in hacking cell phones...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

RECENT COMMENTS
US track reports status of horse herpes outbreak
alex grace: I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2015, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different...

'Santa's bone' proved to be correct age by Oxford University
mavis: Hello everyone. I was heartbroken because i had very small penis, not nice to satisfy a woman, i had so many relationship called off because of my situation, i have used so many product which i...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
isabella: If you are in need of a hacker to know who and who your spouse is texting or calling at your back contact CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM he is very good when it comes in hacking cell phones...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...