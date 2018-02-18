SPELLING BEE: Seven contestants through to afternoon finals

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, February 18, 2018

After 182 words, seven contestants are through to the finals of the 59th annual Gleaner Spelling Bee Competition now underway at Television Jamaica studios in St Andrew. Each have gone through with two handicaps, meaning, each person has two...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Clarendon's Nathaniel Stone takes Spelling Bee title on third attempt

A third win for Assana

Bee teaches discipline, says St Andrew champ

Spelling Bee: Kingston and St Andrew finalists battle for championship title

Spelling Bee: Ardenne High's Chaunte Blackwood is the 2016 champion

Assana overjoyed by win

Let's Bee-gin!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Actress seeks help after major heart attack - GoFundMe page started, surgery required

Former Reggae Boy slams JFF - Simpson weighs in on Whitmore's salary offer

THRTA boss: Carnival occupancy solid, but sector issues still loom

‘Bermudians In Hollywood’ Set For February 12

Savage recovering from near fatal accident

Bounty Killer wants back his visa

Soaring Fischer shows amazing vocal range

SPORTS more
A new Athletics World Cup

JFF/JOA unite for 2020 Olympics football qualification

Norovirus at Olympics has officials scrambling, worried

JCF to stage first of five development meets on Sunday

Scorpions crush USA to snare first win

SDF pumps $1.5m into National Basketball League

Sanique Walker to uphold Vere tradition

POLITICS more
Actress seeks help after major heart attack - GoFundMe page started, surgery required

Cycling Federation Threatens Lawsuit as Rival Attacks Tariq Cano’s Standing

Rowley talks energy with industry leaders

Holness steers clear of calls for sanctions against Venezuela

Grenada celebrates 44th anniversary of independence with eye on general election

Prime Minister Holness holds “frank candid dialogue” with US Secretary of State

Another party enters the fray

BUSINESS more
Mexico oil pipeline thefts at record high

A new Athletics World Cup

Column: Getting ‘On Board’ With Diversity

ANSA McAL slips $1.00

Rowley talks energy with industry leaders

THRTA boss: Carnival occupancy solid, but sector issues still loom

Aspen CEO results well below acceptable

TECH more
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says

OECS joins global community in recognition of World Aids Day 2017

WhatsApp down – major outages reported worldwide

Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

CRIME more
Mexico oil pipeline thefts at record high

Gold for Borel, Baptiste

Adult siblings arrested after incident at school sports

Two stabbing victims in stable condition, one discharged

British man wanted by US for role in $560m cyber crime

Myanmar army ‘continuing to force Rohingya out of the country’ through rape and starvation says Amnesty

1,000 pounds of ganja seized, four Costa Ricans among 11 people arrested

RELATED STORIES
Clarendon's Nathaniel Stone takes Spelling Bee title on third attempt

A third win for Assana

Bee teaches discipline, says St Andrew champ

Spelling Bee: Kingston and St Andrew finalists battle for championship title

Spelling Bee: Ardenne High's Chaunte Blackwood is the 2016 champion

Assana overjoyed by win

Let's Bee-gin!

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
isabella: If you are in need of a hacker to know who and who your spouse is texting or calling at your back contact CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM he is very good when it comes in hacking cell phones...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...

RECENT COMMENTS
Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
isabella: For three years i have been faithful to my husband. At first everything was sweet and smooth. He was really open to me but of late he kept more to himself. I am a very inquisitive person, i need...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
isabella: If you are in need of a hacker to know who and who your spouse is texting or calling at your back contact CYBERPROFESSIONALHACKER@GMAIL.COM he is very good when it comes in hacking cell phones...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
susan carl: I have actually experienced a lot in my relationship, my husband never cared about me and I always did everything to make him happy. I have tried so many ways to find out what was distracting him...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Businessman suggests Jamaica considers foreigners for police commissioner post
jennifer: Hello everyone, this is serious. My Brother of 39 years who has suffered of HERPES for 1 and half years has been cured by a Herbal doctor called Dr. otuke who uses herbal and traditional medicine...

Foga Road High School Gets New Class Rooms
Tash: Yhass Foga The Best School Ever Proud of My School To The Fullest These Teachers Are The Best Teacher Ever Trust Me....Most Of Our Principal Miss Campbell Make Sure Our School Is Doing Well...

Police hunting for snake at Central
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

daCosta Cup Points Standings
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

30 Minute Video: August 4 ZBM Evening News
marica: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator worldcyberhackers@gmail.com by a friend. i...

Hopes raised for global economy
fred: you need someone to hack for you ? help you change school grades?, clear your criminal records hack into email accounts and social networks,gain access into bank accounts, drop money into bank...